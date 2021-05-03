Bheki Cele in court for appearance of Nafiz Modack

Police minister Bheki Cele and police management arrived at the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday for the appearance of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

The appearance is related to the death of anti-gang unit section commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, who died in a suspected hit outside his home in Bishop Lavis on September 18 2020.

The anti-gang unit took up positions in the streets around the court ahead of Modack’s appearance.