Bheki Cele in court for appearance of Nafiz Modack
Police minister Bheki Cele and police management arrived at the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday for the appearance of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.
The appearance is related to the death of anti-gang unit section commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, who died in a suspected hit outside his home in Bishop Lavis on September 18 2020.
The anti-gang unit took up positions in the streets around the court ahead of Modack’s appearance.
WATCH | Minister Bheki Cele is here in CT magistrates court with Jeremy Veary awaiting the appearance of an alleged underworld figure who is allegedly tied to the attempted assassination of CT attorney William Booth and the murder of Lt. Col Charl Kinnear in 2020. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/FEZbEtTT8W— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) May 3, 2021
Modack was arrested last Thursday and spent the weekend in police custody.
The charges also relate to an attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth outside his home by two men who fired shots at him.
TimesLIVE
