Adelaide post office robbers jailed

Two men convicted of three crimes in which an Adelaide post office employee came under attack, were each sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars by the high court sitting in Makhanda.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonke said Siyabonga Augustine Mnunu, 43, and Mgxabani Mangwana, 31, had been sentenced on Friday for murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

During November 2019, the postmaster of the Adelaide office was robbed at his house in Fort Beaufort.

According to police, he was tied up by four adult males who demanded keys to the post office.

The suspects fled the postmaster’s house with items worth R2,000.

Jonke said the four suspects had proceeded to the post office and stolen R94,000 from the safe.

The men fled in a vehicle which was later picked up by Atlas security cameras en route to Gqeherha.

The vehicle was intercepted by members of the flying squad and forced off the road at Kinkelbos.

Jonke said shots had been fired and the police had retaliated.

One suspect was fatally wounded and another managed to escape.

Cradock police station commander Colonel Ruth Slater commended Warrant Officer Piet Potgieter for his dedication and perseverance in investigating the case.

HeraldLIVE