WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly

Hair-raising footage recorded inside a cash-in-transit vehicle under attack on a busy Pretoria road has put a spotlight on the war-like scenarios faced by security officers in SA.

In the three-minute-long video, a security officer is driving with a colleague. Both are wearing bulletproof vests. Several loud bangs signal they are under attack and the driver, who keeps a cool head throughout the ordeal, immediately takes evasive action.

A volley of bullets hits the Land Cruiser but the driver manoeuvres through traffic to escape. His bulletproof side window is partially shattered. He instructs his colleague to grab a rifle and cock it as the chase continues.

• WARNING: The videos below contain strong language and violence.