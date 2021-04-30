SAPS looking for family of man killed by motorist

Swartkops police has asked for the public's assistance in locating the next-of-kin of Sibulele Davashe, 36, who died on the N2 close to Bluewater Bay, where he was hit by a passing motorist while crossing the freeway.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Davashe was fatally hit by a motorist on April 11 at about 6.30am and his last known address was 180 Qaqawuli Street, New Brighton.

Detectives have attempted to find his closest relatives to no avail.

Any person that can assist the police in this matter can contact Swartkops detective Sergeant Martin Assia on 064-672-9611.

