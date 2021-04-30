Robbers hit North End fishing business

Gqeberha police are on the hunt for five men who robbed a fishing enterprise near the port in North End early on Thursday.

The manager, 55, and a supervisor, 59, were sitting in the office at about 5.30am when two men entered the building and allegedly started assaulting the supervisor.

When the manager tried to intervene, three more men entered the premises and threatened them with firearms.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men demanded money and keys to a safe on the premises.

“The complainants were tied up with cable ties.

“The suspects took hand radios, a cellphone and a white Toyota Hilux, but the vehicle was later recovered in Alabaster Street,” Naidu said.

She said the supervisor was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery.

HeraldLIVE