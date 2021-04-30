Private skipper, NSRI rescue 21 crew members from three vessels

Trio of distress signals off Bay shore leads to busy day for rescue teams

A total of 21 people were rescued and brought into the Gqeberha harbour after three vessels experienced difficulty just off the Nelson Mandela Bay coast on Thursday.



Rescue teams from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), assisted by a private skipper, responded to the distress signals of three separate vessels shortly before lunchtime...

