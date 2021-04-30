Nelson Mandela Bay top cops could be axed after disciplinary finding
Three of Gqeberha’s top cops are waiting to hear their fate after disciplinary proceedings against them were wrapped up earlier on Friday — with a recommendation for their dismissals.
Humewood station commander Brigadier Leonie Bentley, Gelvandale station commander Brigadier Lawrence Soekoe and Brigadier Ronald Koll, the deputy district commissioner for visible policing, will in all likelihood be dismissed in accordance with the recommendation made by the disciplinary committee...
