Metro on course to overspend overtime budget by R66m
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is expecting to spend almost R300m in overtime by June 30.
A report by chief financial officer Selwyn Thys projects overtime spending to be R293.65m in two months’ time and, should this happen, the city would have overspent its overtime budget by a whopping R65.9m...
