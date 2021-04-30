Metro on course to overspend overtime budget by R66m

PREMIUM

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is expecting to spend almost R300m in overtime by June 30.



A report by chief financial officer Selwyn Thys projects overtime spending to be R293.65m in two months’ time and, should this happen, the city would have overspent its overtime budget by a whopping R65.9m...

