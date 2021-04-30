Mbilwi Secondary School 'bully' granted bail of R1,500

The pupil arrested in connection with the assault of Lufuno Mavhunga during an incident of bullying that allegedly later led to her committing suicide, has been granted bail of R1,500.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi said bail was granted with conditions that the accused, 14, does not interfere with witnesses and does not travel outside Limpopo without the knowledge of the investigating officer.

“The case is remanded to May 27 for further investigations. The pupil is facing assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm charges,” she said.

News of Mavhunga's death made headlines after the 15-year-old took her own life by overdosing on pills two weeks ago, just hours after being beaten by another pupil.

Mavhunga and the accused were both pupils at Mbilwi High School in Sibasa outside Thohoyandou.

The teenager appeared in the Thohoyandou children’s court twice this week for her bail application.

Malabi-Dzangi added: “We opposed the bail looking at the seriousness of the offence even though we are dealing with a child. The court felt that the bail may be fixed, though the defence wanted the child to be released under the custody of her parent.”

Footage of the incident was shared widely on social media. It showed Mavhunga being repeatedly slapped in the face by the perpetrator.

SowetanLIVE