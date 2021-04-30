News

Islamophobic slogans daubed on Pier Street Mosque entrance

By Raahil Sain - 30 April 2021

Islamophobic slogans have been plastered on the walls at the entrance of the Masjied Ul Aziez Pier Street Mosque in Gqeberha.

Custodians of the mosque said there had been numerous break-ins and incidents of vandalism at the premises over the years but this was the first time they had encountered hate speech attacking the Islamic religion...

