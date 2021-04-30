Is the Omotoso trial about to collapse?
Push for mistrial after damning allegations against prosecution emerge in e-mails
The possibility of a mistrial exists for rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso if confidential e-mails between the lead prosecutor and his team are anything to go by.
And it is now up to judge Irma Schoeman to decide, with lawyers for Omotoso claiming that the prosecution team under advocate Nceba Ntelwa (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-11-22-prosecutor-in-timothy-omotoso-case-dies/) conspired to persuade witnesses to commit perjury...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.