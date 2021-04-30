Is the Omotoso trial about to collapse?

Push for mistrial after damning allegations against prosecution emerge in e-mails

PREMIUM

The possibility of a mistrial exists for rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso if confidential e-mails between the lead prosecutor and his team are anything to go by.



And it is now up to judge Irma Schoeman to decide, with lawyers for Omotoso claiming that the prosecution team under advocate Nceba Ntelwa (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-11-22-prosecutor-in-timothy-omotoso-case-dies/) conspired to persuade witnesses to commit perjury...

