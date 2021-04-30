Being black not a crime says KZN premier, as he slams lack of US police co-operation on Myeni's shooting

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has lambasted the Honolulu police department for its lack of co-operation in releasing information on the death of rugby player Lindani Myeni, who was shot by police there two weeks ago.

In a statement on Thursday, Zikalala, said there had been “numerous attempts to get assistance from the police regarding reports and critical information which to date have yielded no results.

“To add salt into the wound, the Consul-General, Ms Babalwa Sunduza and the Myeni family have advised us that the police have not even co-operated with the request to return the deceased's missing items, including his phone, ring and headphones.”

Myeni was fatally shot during an altercation with three police officers who responded to a burglary call at a house in Nuuanu in Hawaii, where Myeni lived with his wife and two children.

Partial body cam footage and a report by Hawaii police showed Myeni, who hailed from the KZN north coast, in an altercation with the officers. However Myeni's widow, Lindsay, who is now in SA and is addressing media on Thursday, has repeatedly called for police to release all the body cam footage.