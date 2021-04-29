United Front councillor opens case against Bay officials over alleged fraudulent toilet tender

United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila has opened a case against two senior officials in Nelson Mandela Bay.



Mtsila laid a criminal complaint against Bay acting city manager Mandla George and economic development executive director Anele Qaba over the alleged irregular and fraudulent awarding of a chemical toilet tender...

