Twenty rescued off Nelson Mandela Bay coast

By Riaan Marais - 29 April 2021

At least 20 people were rescued and brought to the safety of the harbour in Gqeberha after their vessels got into trouble just off the Nelson Mandela Bay coast.

Initial reports are that the crew from three separate vessels were brought into the harbour by National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) officials and a private vessel...

