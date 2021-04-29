Six in court for alleged money laundering of almost R10m
Six people who handed themselves over to the Hawks on Thursday morning, and face numerous charges including money laundering of almost R10m, have applied for bail in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha.
Judgment in the bail applications of Pierrette De Beer, her husband, Coenraad, his half-brother Sean De Beer, Maria Viljoen, as well as Rikus and Susanna Engelbrecht, is expected to be handed down after 2pm...
