News

Six in court for alleged money laundering of almost R10m

By Devon Koen - 29 April 2021

Six people who handed themselves over to the Hawks on Thursday morning, and face numerous charges including money laundering of almost R10m, have applied for bail in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha.

Judgment in the bail applications of Pierrette De Beer, her husband, Coenraad, his half-brother Sean De Beer, Maria Viljoen, as well as Rikus and Susanna Engelbrecht, is expected to be handed down after 2pm...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops

Most Read

X