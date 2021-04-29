SA's economic brains trust is doing something right, with the rand a winner

The rand has emerged as an unlikely winner among emerging market currencies since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe, despite SA's high levels of debt and unemployment.

US sanctions have rumbled Russian bond markets, Turkish assets have been hit by monetary policy concerns and other big developing countries such as India and Brazil have taken a hard hit from the coronavirus crisis.

“The rand has been trading very, very well, like a safe haven almost, within the high-yield part of the index,” James Lord, global head of FXEM strategy at Morgan Stanley, said.

The South African currency has strengthened 2.4% this year and soared in the past 12 months, while an index of emerging market currencies is down about 2%.

And rand-denominated government bonds have delivered handsome returns, despite this year's hefty rise in US Treasury yields, which roiled other emerging markets.

SA offers some of the highest real yields in major emerging markets, with 10-year government bonds yielding just more than 9% with inflation at 3.2% year-on-year.

“Russia and Turkey obviously have huge amounts of domestic risk ... and people are a little bit hesitant to get too involved in these markets, which leaves SA as the default option if you want to invest in a big, liquid market that has yield,” Lord added.