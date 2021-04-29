News

Report cards delayed at many Eastern Cape schools

First term is over but thousands of pupils still don't have their results

By Raahil Sain - 29 April 2021

Thousands of Eastern Cape pupils are well into their first-term holidays, but are yet to receive their progress reports.

And now they want to know: Where are our results?..

