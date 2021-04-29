Red meat producers eager to explore export industry

More red meat producers in the Eastern Cape want to tap into the export industry.

While export markets offer lucrative trade opportunities, red meat producers have to meet strict requirements before they can sell their livestock to other countries.

This means strict international standards have to be met.

But Eastern Cape rural development & agriculture MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said the province was equal to the task.

Delivering the department’s budget and policy speech at the legislature in March, Pieters said the Eastern Cape had exported 67,812 livestock to Mauritius and Kuwait, in the Middle East, with a total value of R307m.