Man killed for ‘talking on his phone too much’

A 30-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man is set to appear in court after he allegedly fatally stabbed his friend, Sandile Buthelezi, 35, during a social gathering for “talking on his phone”.

The murder suspect was expected to appear soon in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday.

It was alleged that on Monday night at 10.40pm, the man and Buthelezi were in Isikhalambazo, socialising with friends when an argument ensued, she said.

“The suspect was annoyed by Buthelezi, who was spending a lot of time talking on his phone instead of conversing with them.

“He continued to provoke Buthelezi but was stopped by some friends and he walked away.”

Mbele said a short while later the man came back, said nothing and allegedly stabbed Buthelezi twice in the chest.

“Buthelezi attempted to fight back but was too weak to stop the suspect.

“He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died on arrival,” she said.

“A murder case was opened at the Sundumbili police station for investigation.

“The suspect was arrested the same day for murder.” — TimesLIVE