Kariega renal clinic closed again after theft of pump

The troubled Uitenhage Renal Care Centre shut its doors again on Thursday after the theft of equipment on Wednesday night.

Intruders made off with the unit’s outdoor pressure pump, which kidney failure patients depend on daily to receive dialysis treatment.

Spokesperson Joha-Maine Andrianatos said the facility had stopped all dialysis sessions on Thursday morning, pending alternative measures.

She said the pump, which was stolen from a security box inside the yard, costs R16,000.

“If we can get the problem sorted out today the patients can dialyse today — if not, tomorrow, but the staff believe that this was no coincidence,” Andrianatos said.

The centre has offered a R30,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

“Please contact 082-399-1034 if you have any substantial information,” she said.