News

WATCH | Horses run free on KZN highway

By TimesLIVE - 28 April 2021
At least 20 horses were caught on camera by motorists running wild along the N2 near the Umhlali offramp in KZN on Wednesday.
At least 20 horses were caught on camera by motorists running wild along the N2 near the Umhlali offramp in KZN on Wednesday.
Image: Screenshot

About 20 horses were caught on camera by motorists running wild on the N2 highway near the Umhlali offramp towards Durban on Wednesday. 

It is unclear whether the animals had escaped from a vehicle or a nearby farm. 

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said they were looking into the matter and would issue a response. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops
Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Most Read

X