Taxi driver and assistant get life in prison for raping matric pupil

A Cape Town taxi driver and his assistant will spend the rest of their lives behind bars for raping a matric pupil.

The Parow sexual offences court has handed Giovanni Florence and Jerome van Wyk life sentences for the 2018 incident.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape, said the 17-year-old pupil had attended an extra class on March 8 2018 at her school in the Kraaifontein area.

“Arrangements were made that a teacher from her school would give her a lift home to Delft. Unfortunately, the teacher’s vehicle broke down on the way home. The teacher assisted her to get into a taxi which Florence was driving and Van Wyk was a guard,” said Ntabazalila.