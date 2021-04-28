News

Motherwell man guilty of raping woman, 78,

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 28 April 2021

While a high court judge in Gqeberha said an elderly woman’s memory might have failed her on immaterial aspects of her case, there was no doubt that she was raped.

On Wednesday, acting judge Avinash Govindjee found Xolani Teyise, 44, guilty of raping a 78-year-old Motherwell woman — who had fed and clothed Teyise and entrusted him to run errands and help her tend to her garden. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops
Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Most Read

X