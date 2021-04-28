Motherwell man guilty of raping woman, 78,

While a high court judge in Gqeberha said an elderly woman’s memory might have failed her on immaterial aspects of her case, there was no doubt that she was raped.



On Wednesday, acting judge Avinash Govindjee found Xolani Teyise, 44, guilty of raping a 78-year-old Motherwell woman — who had fed and clothed Teyise and entrusted him to run errands and help her tend to her garden. ..

