Mabuyane shares dream of turning Eastern Cape into a province to be proud of

Premier notes what government has done to improve lives after end of apartheid

PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape will become a province of our dreams, maybe not in five or even 10 years, but premier Oscar Mabuyane said his sixth administration would spare no effort in the process.



Mabuyane was in Middledrift on Tuesday to deliver the provincial Freedom Day speech, 27 years to the day since the advent of democracy. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.