IN FULL | ‘I appear not to make excuses or defend the indefensible’: Ramaphosa at state capture inquiry

Without going into detail in this opening statement, it is worth mentioning that one of the earliest claims made within ANC structures of the possibility that members of the Gupta family may have had an improper role in the functioning of the executive was a statement by minister Fikile Mbalula at an NEC meeting in 2011.

To my knowledge, the matter was not taken further by the NEC or in any other structure of the organisation. At the time the statement did not prompt any specific concerns about the capture of the state.

With the passage of time, more reports began to surface in the public domain about the alleged “capture” of public entities by private interests and the undue influence of certain individuals, notably members of the Gupta family, in executive decisions and appointments.

As the volume of evidence began to mount in the public domain, the issue of state capture — even if it was not described in those terms at the time — was increasingly a subject under discussion in the national executive committee (NEC) and other ANC structures.

It was also a matter taken up more directly by the ANC’s Alliance partners, the SA Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), by ANC veterans and others outside the structures of the organisation, including civil society formations and religious organisations.

Corruption is, by its nature, a covert activity. Those who perpetrate corruption and related crimes generally seek to keep their actions hidden and disguise their intentions. Without direct evidence, without any investigative capability and mandate, and in the face of vehement denials, it is difficult for any structure to confront such activities.

In addition, the ability of any organisation — but especially a political formation — to act on allegations of malfeasance relies not only on its formal rules and procedures, but also on the balance of power within its structures.

The alignment of views within such an organisation is further influenced by access to the offices of state, where the ability to appoint and dismiss — and even to dispense patronage — is concentrated among a few individuals.

For the ANC, this was compounded by its own subjective challenges. The ANC took time at its 54th national conference to reflect on these subjective challenges and recognised the erosion of its organisational integrity, as processes have been manipulated to advance the material interests of certain members and associated private companies and individuals.

This manifested itself in weak and pliable branches, vote buying and gate keeping, factionalism and even open conflict. This provided fertile ground for state capture and corruption.