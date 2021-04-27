Murder accused’s brother warned over disruption of court proceedings
The brother of a Gqeberha man, accused of murdering his wife in front of their four-year-old, has become a topic of discussion for allegedly disrespecting people both inside and outside the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court.
Mbulelo Yako, 38, allegedly shot Siyasanga Ngutyana, 34, on March 28 at his sister’s house in KwaMagxaki in front of their four-year-old daughter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.