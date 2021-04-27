Murder accused’s brother warned over disruption of court proceedings

The brother of a Gqeberha man, accused of murdering his wife in front of their four-year-old, has become a topic of discussion for allegedly disrespecting people both inside and outside the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court.



Mbulelo Yako, 38, allegedly shot Siyasanga Ngutyana, 34, on March 28 at his sister’s house in KwaMagxaki in front of their four-year-old daughter. ..

