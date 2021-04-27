Court interdicts tourism equity fund payments, minister awaits reasons

The high court in Pretoria has stopped the government’s equity fund aimed at revitalising the tourism sector which has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

AfriForum and Solidarity, which have branded the fund the “a racial tourism fund”, sought an urgent interdict. Acting judge John Holland-Muter granted the interdict on Monday. Holland-Muter said the reasons for his decision will follow.

The organisations hauled tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, the tourism department and its director-general and the small enterprise finance agency before court. The court interdicted them from processing any application and/or making any payments from the tourism equity fund pending the main application.