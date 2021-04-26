Ubomi Foundation helps restore Zwide primary school

The Ubomi Foundation has proved to be the gift that keeps on giving, after adopting an underprivileged Gqeberha school in the hope of restoring it to become the cornerstone of the community once again.



Zamukukhanya Primary School in Zwide has for years struggled to combat vandalism and there is little funding to maintain the building, leaving it with broken windows, no perimeter fencing and poorly maintained...

