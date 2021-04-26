Two arrested for murder of Kariega man, 21
Two suspects, aged 18 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Kariega man at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Shauen Camoetie, 21, and a friend had been walking in Tuna Drive, Tiryville, on Friday when they were approached by a small group of people.
She said two men in the group allegedly pulled out knives and stabbed Camoetie several times.
“Camoetie was rushed to a hospital and [died] during the early hours of [Saturday].
“The 72-hour activation plan was immediately implemented and a task team was established to hunt down the suspects,” Swart said.
“The first suspect, aged 18, was arrested on [Sunday] at his residence in Lapland.
“He appeared in the magistrate’s court [in Kariega] on [Monday] on a charge of murder and was remanded until [Friday].”
She said the second suspect, aged 22, was arrested on Tuesday in Lapland and made his court appearance for murder on Wednesday.
“The 22-year-old suspect also appeared on two other unrelated Kamesh cases, namely arson and the pointing of a firearm.”
The three cases would be joined for a formal bail application on Friday, Swart said.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso condemned the murder.
HeraldLIVE
