Two arrested for murder of Kariega man, 21

Two suspects, aged 18 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Kariega man at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Shauen Camoetie, 21, and a friend had been walking in Tuna Drive, Tiryville, on Friday when they were approached by a small group of people.

She said two men in the group allegedly pulled out knives and stabbed Camoetie several times.

“Camoetie was rushed to a hospital and [died] during the early hours of [Saturday].

“The 72-hour activation plan was immediately implemented and a task team was established to hunt down the suspects,” Swart said.

“The first suspect, aged 18, was arrested on [Sunday] at his residence in Lapland.

“He appeared in the magistrate’s court [in Kariega] on [Monday] on a charge of murder and was remanded until [Friday].”

She said the second suspect, aged 22, was arrested on Tuesday in Lapland and made his court appearance for murder on Wednesday.

“The 22-year-old suspect also appeared on two other unrelated Kamesh cases, namely arson and the pointing of a firearm.”

The three cases would be joined for a formal bail application on Friday, Swart said.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso condemned the murder.

