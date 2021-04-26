Turning negatives into positives
Cerebral palsy sufferer overcomes challenges to graduate at NMU with 14 distinctions
Despite being wheelchair-bound, visually impaired and unable to write, a Nelson Mandela University student took control of and overcame his condition to graduate with 14 distinctions.
Public relations management graduate Ross Dakin did not allow his physical challenges — due to cerebral palsy — compounded by the global Covid-19 pandemic, compromise his progress...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.