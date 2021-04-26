'Opportunity to study was not a reality — I had to make it one'

An unwavering commitment to succeed in her studies saw a Gqeberha graduate reteaching herself the entire school curriculum before going on to acquire two engineering qualifications at Nelson Mandela University.



Amber Meyer will graduate on Monday with a BTech in industrial engineering, cum laude, in the university's weeklong virtual autumn graduation. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.