KZN anti-GBV group marches to mall and police station over sex abuse claims

About 100 people representing anti gender-based violence groups marched to a Durban mall and the Point Road police station on Monday over the alleged sexual abuse of three women.

The uproar was triggered after the women, who were employed as cleaners in the mall, were allegedly sexually assaulted at work by their manager and supervisor. They were also allegedly turned away by the police when they tried to report the abuse.

The march began at the Durban City Hall, proceeded to the China Mall Shopping Centre, formerly known as the Wheel, before ending at the police station in South Beach.

Nkosinathi Sisya, secretary-general of the Phepha Foundation, said the aim of the protest held on the eve of Freedom Day, was to raise awareness about gender-based violence and femicide in the workplace

“We want to expose the people who take advantage and abuse women in the workplace. We are saying we are tired of sitting helplessly while our mothers and sisters are being sexually harassed and assaulted at their work. Today there should be justice seen for them,” said Sisya.

“The SA Police Service assisted the victims with the opening of cases, conducting site visits at the crime scene where critical evidence which included used condoms was discovered.