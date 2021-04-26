Gqeberha mom leads fundraiser for special-needs schools

PREMIUM

Autism warrior and parent Liz Bain is spearheading an awareness campaign to raise funds for her son's school, the Elsen Academy, which has been hit hard due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



The Lorraine resident, 39, came up with the idea to run 1,000km in four months to help the school in Central, as some parents who have been left without work are unable to pay their children's school fees...

