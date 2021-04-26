Gqeberha mom leads fundraiser for special-needs schools
Autism warrior and parent Liz Bain is spearheading an awareness campaign to raise funds for her son's school, the Elsen Academy, which has been hit hard due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The Lorraine resident, 39, came up with the idea to run 1,000km in four months to help the school in Central, as some parents who have been left without work are unable to pay their children's school fees...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.