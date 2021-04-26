Business chamber to help Nelson Mandela Bay schools save water
Repairing infrastructure and educating pupils on preservation all part of strategy
Businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay have joined hands in an effort to curb water losses and will be partnering with schools to help repair damaged and faulty infrastructure.
The Adopt a School initiative is the brainchild of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber...
