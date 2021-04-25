Two held after Kwazakhele robbery

Two men were arrested following a house robbery in Kwazakhele on Friday, while police continue to search for five people in relation to another robbery in Bushy Park on the same day.

Police spokesperson Cap Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in the first robbery, at about 7.15pm, a resident of Seaview Road, Gqeberha, was at home with his parents and went outside with his dog.

As he stepped out, he was confronted by five men, three of them armed with firearms.

“The suspects forced the complainant back into the house, where he was tied up.

“They demanded money and firearms,” Janse van Rensburg said.

While one robber stayed with the family, the others ransacked the house.

Cash, cellphones, a television and jewellery were taken.

Janse van Rensburg said the robbers then left in the complainant’s vehicle, a white Ford Ranger bakkie.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Old Uitenhage Road at about 1.30am on Saturday.

In another house robbery in Kwazakhele, a resident of Zokwana Street and his wife arrived home at about 8.30pm on Friday, when two men, aged 28 and 42, allegedly attacked the man and assaulted him.

They fled with two cellphones and cash.

“The suspects are known to the complainant,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Both men were arrested at their house and the cellphones recovered.

They are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of house robbery.

