Fight is not over, says Coffee Bay hotel owner

Crawford prepared to sue ECDC for damages if he loses popular family establishment

PREMIUM

Ocean View Hotel owner Ian Crawford says there are 80 jobs at stake if his hotel closes, and he intends fighting to keep the Coffee Bay establishment open and under his management.



Not only will Crawford take his case to the Constitutional Court, he says he won’t hesitate to sue the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) for damages if he loses the popular family hotel...

