UCT students return to campus after devastating fires

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has slowly started welcoming students back to campus, after the recent fires which affected the institution and surrounding areas.

The university's Jagger Library was gutted by a raging fire in the city on Sunday morning.

The library housed a priceless African Studies collection, which included more than 1,300 sub-collections of unique manuscripts and personal papers.

The collection of books and pamphlets on African studies alone exceeded 85,000 items.

Hundreds of students were evacuated from campus residences and emergency services were called in to try to contain the fire and treat those who were injured.

On Thursday, UCT said students who reside in Smuts Hall and Fuller Hall began collecting their belongings before their move to temporary accommodation sites organised by the university.

Residence staff were back at work and ready to welcome students with meals.

“The return to campus follows a massive collaborative effort to relocate students who were evacuated from campus on Sunday. Staff members, the students’ representative council, fellow students, and hotels across the city worked together to ensure displaced students were accommodated,” said the university.

UCT said the return to campus would continue, and it remains vigilant about the ongoing threat of Covid-19.