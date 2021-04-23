Karoo town reawakens to music, street theatre and more

Cradock will be vibing to the groove of Joe van der Linden’s bass guitar at its moonlight market on Friday night at the Karoo Food Festival.

The Gqeberha musician in the battered bowler hat will be playing a mixture of old and new and a line from his 2020 single, Lockdown Grief, is likely to resonate.

Though the song says “goodbye” to those who lost their lives to Covid-19, it echoes an optimistic note with the line: “I hope we get to see each other again.”

And that is just what the festival aims to do — get people who love country hospitality to see each other again after the pandemic forced the festival to skip a year in 2020.

The Karoo Food Festival is back as part of the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency’s province-wide initiative to revive tourism.

In addition to good food and wine, the celebrations include a moonlight carnival-type event on Market Street which will be partially closed for the festivities.

Street theatre by Makhanda-based performer Richard Antrobus is likely to be another highlight.

Antrobus, the artistic director of OddBody Theatre Company, is a regular attraction at the National Arts Festival for his physical theatre and mime.

For the Cradock festival, he will be clowning around on stilts with another giant figure, the Caltex rabbit.

On Saturday morning, the New Life Band will entertain visitors at the Farmers Market along with DJ Chris Verheul.