Gqeberha man arrested after break-in at Sidwell business

A 40-year-old Gqeberha man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Sidwell business and stealing R30,000 worth of goods.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the break-in had occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday at premises in Grant Road.

The back door was allegedly forced open and items including a computer, tools and power tools were stolen.

“On Thursday detectives acted on a tip-off about suspected stolen property at a flat in Sidwell.

“A search warrant was executed and the property, allegedly stolen during the break-in Grant Road, was recovered,” she said.

The suspect was arrested for the possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court next week.

HeraldLIVE