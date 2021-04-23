News

Cellphone records of chats between Tshegofatso Pule and Ntuthuko Shoba send shock waves

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 23 April 2021
Cellphone records of communication between the late Tshegofatso Pule and the alleged mastermind behind her murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, have sent shock waves online, with some opening up about their own experiences. 

On Thursday, the Roodepoort magistrate's court heard of WhatsApp chats between Pule and Shoba. 

The messages were revealed at Shoba's second bid at bail after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane, turned state witness and implicated him.

The 28-year-old Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was killed in June 2020, her body found hanging from a tree.

The messages between Shoba and Pule painted a picture of their relationship, revealing that Pule was pregnant for the second time with Shoba's child.

TimesLIVE reported that in one of the messages sent by Pule to Shoba, she said they needed to talk and asked him to support her. 

“We have a situation and that needs to be dealt with ... I need your support ... Time is not on our side cos I want to start going for my check-ups. I don’t want to risk [the pregnancy],” Pule said in the message. 

She also told him she wasn't going to abort the second child at three months. 

“I know you don’t want this child but I was not going to live with myself gore I aborted a child ka three months [sic]. I’m not that evil ... I just felt God was going to punish me for doing that. And to think it was not my first time doing it.”

According to the state, Shoba contacted Malephane 23 times with an unregistered sim card, including on the day Pule went missing.

Many expressed their shock on social media, with some sharing their allegedly similar experiences with their children's fathers. 

Here is a snapshot of what people had to say:

