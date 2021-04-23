Another truck set alight on R75

A truck, travelling from Gqeberha in the direction of Despatch, was set alight on the R75 in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident took place before 1am while the truck was travelling past Joe Slovo.

Members from the Joe Slovo community allegedly stopped the vehicle and told the driver to get out before setting it on fire.

At this stage, the motive for the incident is unclear, but officials believe it is related to ongoing protest action that has plagued the main access route in Nelson Mandela Bay in recent weeks.

No injuries were reported.

The road has been cleared since the incident, but officials have advised motorists to remain vigilant while travelling to and from Gqeberha. —

HeraldLIVE