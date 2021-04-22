Probe into alleged rape at church complete
Investigations into the alleged rape of a teenage girl at a popular Gqeberha church in March are complete and the docket has been sent to the senior public prosecutor for a decision on whether to prosecute.
The girl, 15, alleged that a former youth leader and a volunteer band member at Father’s House Church in North End had given her alcohol and then raped her after a Friday night youth service on March 12...
