Probe into alleged rape at church complete

Investigations into the alleged rape of a teenage girl at a popular Gqeberha church in March are complete and the docket has been sent to the senior public prosecutor for a decision on whether to prosecute.



The girl, 15, alleged that a former youth leader and a volunteer band member at Father’s House Church in North End had given her alcohol and then raped her after a Friday night youth service on March 12...

