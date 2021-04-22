NMU students rewarded for hard work at virtual graduation ceremony

As testament to their hours of sacrifice, hard work and dedication, thousands of Nelson Mandela University graduates will be capped during the institution’s week-long virtual Autumn Graduation ceremony which began on Thursday.



The students are part of a total of 6,060 graduates — 5,749 undergraduates, 270 master’s and 41 doctoral degrees — as well as three honorary doctorate recipients. ..

