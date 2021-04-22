NMU students rewarded for hard work at virtual graduation ceremony
As testament to their hours of sacrifice, hard work and dedication, thousands of Nelson Mandela University graduates will be capped during the institution’s week-long virtual Autumn Graduation ceremony which began on Thursday.
The students are part of a total of 6,060 graduates — 5,749 undergraduates, 270 master’s and 41 doctoral degrees — as well as three honorary doctorate recipients. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.