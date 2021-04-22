New home-grown series takes kids on 'The Brain Train'
A new educational series created by a Gqeberha production company is using music and movement to form a love for learning among young minds.
The series, titled The Brain Train, was written and directed by Darren Rockman, creative director at BLC Entertainment...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.