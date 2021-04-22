Graaff-Reinet police on hunt for child-rape suspects

The Graaff-Reinet family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is appealing for help in tracing two men allegedly involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the two allegedly raped the girl in December in Umasizakhe.

They allegedly forced her into the bush at Tjoksville and raped her, he said.

“The first of the two suspects had a scar under his right eye and was wearing a light brown jacket at the time of the rape.

“The second suspect was shortish, chubby, and wearing a dark T-shirt and black beanie.

“One of the suspects was in possession of a boombox.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may recognise the suspects from the facial identification or may have any information that could lead to the successful arrest of the suspects behind this heinous crime,” Rawlinson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Valomia Abrahams, on 049-807-6207.

