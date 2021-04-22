Gqeberha fashion competition with a difference
Extreme models and promotions will be holding its 13th Model Look competition in Gqeberha, but with a twist, as models of all sizes strut their stuff and show off their own look.
Owner Veruschka Barnard O’ehley said the competition aimed to put fashion back on the map in the city and encourage contestants to see the potential of modelling as a career...
