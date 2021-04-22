Coegakop set to supply Bay with fresh water by 2022
Project one of several designed to take pressure off metro’s depleted dams
Nelson Mandela Bay is slowly edging closer to becoming a water resilient city as projects to take pressure off the metro’s supply dams are progressing steadily.
On the outskirts of Gqeberha, the Coegakop water treatment works is about 40% complete, and the city’s heads of infrastructure, water and sanitation are confident that it will supply the city with 20 megalitres of clean water daily from September 2022. ..
