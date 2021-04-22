Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and arrangements'

Siblings of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini have been accused of conducting meetings that could be a source of divisions within the family, without the authority of the regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The Zulu nation's traditional prime minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on Wednesday lambasted Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi, accusing them of a parallel process of meetings allegedly “dealing with the issue of who can assist the regent”.

“Unfortunately, this parallel process is being run without the authority or sanction of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, whom His Majesty the King indicated should lead the nation at this time, or of the other five widows of the king,” he said.