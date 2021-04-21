'We will never forget you': Uyinene Mrwetyana remembered on what would have been her 21st birthday

“We will never forget you and we'll continue fighting for safer societies for women.”

This week, SA remembered Uyinene Mrwetyana on what would have been her 21st birthday.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) student was raped and killed at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha in August 2019.

Her murder sparked a nationwide outcry and mass protests against gender-based violence (GBV).

Luyanda Botha, the man found guilty for her rape and murder, was handed three life sentences for the gruesome crime. He was also given five years for defeating the ends of justice.

He will serve 25 years before he can be considered for release on parole, and is unfit to own a firearm.

Two years after Mrwetyana's murder, many, including the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation and transport minister Fikile Mbalula celebrated what would have been her 21st birthday.