'We will never forget you': Uyinene Mrwetyana remembered on what would have been her 21st birthday
“We will never forget you and we'll continue fighting for safer societies for women.”
This week, SA remembered Uyinene Mrwetyana on what would have been her 21st birthday.
The University of Cape Town (UCT) student was raped and killed at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha in August 2019.
Her murder sparked a nationwide outcry and mass protests against gender-based violence (GBV).
Luyanda Botha, the man found guilty for her rape and murder, was handed three life sentences for the gruesome crime. He was also given five years for defeating the ends of justice.
He will serve 25 years before he can be considered for release on parole, and is unfit to own a firearm.
Two years after Mrwetyana's murder, many, including the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation and transport minister Fikile Mbalula celebrated what would have been her 21st birthday.
Our Beloved Uyinene would have turned 21 today. Here is to still fighting the Gender Based Violence fight on her behalf.— Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (@UyineneMrwetya1) April 20, 2021
Happy Birthday,Nene.#IAmNene#NoToGBV#WeStandTogether
#21
Our beautiful Uyinene would have turned 21 today ❤— Women For Change (@womenforchange5) April 20, 2021
For you sunshine, and for every other woman who lost her life by the hands of a man; we will continue fighting this pandemic.
Happy Birthday Nene. We miss you #uyinenemrwetyana #sayhername pic.twitter.com/63aTiJR9HS
Today, April 20th, marks the 21st birthday of Uyinene Mrwetyana. Happy Birthday Mbokodo and may your beautiful soul rest in power✊🏾— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 20, 2021
"Uyi nkwenkwezi (You're a star),
Ukhanya ebumnyameni (You shine in the dark)
'Bumnyama obungaka. pic.twitter.com/YQ9veEEgpF
Happy 21st birthday, Uyinene. Even beyond this lifetime we will never forget you baby-girl 🕊️🕯🕊#EndFemicide #UyineneMrwetyana https://t.co/djQAHTxsxh— Napo “Popo” Masheane 🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@MasheanePopo) April 20, 2021
Happy 21st birthday, Uyinene. We will never forget you and we'll continue fighting for safer societies for women 🕊️❤️✊🏾#EndFemicide #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/coTxob7LNm— Simamkele (@simamkeleD) April 20, 2021
Born on the 20th of April 2000.— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) April 20, 2021
Uyinene Mrwetyana, a phenomenal and bright young lady, who was brutally murdered at the age of 19-years in August 2019, would have turned 21 years-old today.
💔❤ pic.twitter.com/K0wfxtJsOL
So this beautiful lady would have been 21 today... So much that she never got to do or experience yet she became so powerful, so iconic, so instrumental in the fight against GBV from the grave. #UyineneMrwetyana is a name that will never be erased or forgotton. pic.twitter.com/FQdopGzXKy— Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) April 20, 2021
Happy birthday, Uyinene, wherever you are in the nooks and crannies of the universe. The struggle for safer societies for women continues. You shall always be remembered 🕊️❤️✊🏾#EndFemicide #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/vOKPKxIMlM— Castro Ntobeko Ngobese (@castrongobese) April 20, 2021
Earlier this month, before the Cape Town fires, UCT's vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng announced that the Uyinene Mrwetyana Scholarship was in full swing.
The scholarship was set to benefit female students, including “gender-nonconforming women”, in the institution’s humanities faculty.
The full cost scholarship is calculated at an average of R150,000 per year per student and covers tuition, residence fees and learning materials.
According to the criteria set by UCT, the scholarship will be awarded to female students who demonstrate leadership in social justice and activism, be it at school or in their community.
Speaking to DispatchLIVE last week, Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uyinene’s uncle, said the support and gestures from institutions including UCT, showed his niece's death had not been in vain.
“Women are the most vulnerable people and this scholarship seeks to empower them to a level of independence,” he said.
“The scholarship will allow them to pursue their aspirations and dreams and not fall prey to abusers just because they depend on them. Such an initiative also aims to unshackle women from abusers.”
