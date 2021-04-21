Nqaba Bhanga calls briefing but delays revealing details of drought strategy

So what’s the plan?

PREMIUM

What are the big interventions to stem the crippling drought?



That has been the burning question on the minds of Nelson Mandela Bay residents and the one mayor Nqaba Bhanga was expected to answer when he invited journalists to a media briefing on Tuesday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.